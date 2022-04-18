Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) AT Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa says the appointment of Judges or magistrates should be done on merit without any political persuasion or interests. In an interview, Mwitwa said certain things in the Constitution should be acts of Parliament so that it was easy to amend them in the future. “Coming from the legal profession, things that have been hindering the court from progressing or dispensing justice in a timely manner are dealt with. We have certain provisions in the Constitution that are very progressive but they…...