Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says it will be up to civil servants to ask government to reintroduce the debt swap, but if it was up to him, he would not recommend it because of its implications. In September 2021, government suspended the debt swap scheme. And in an interview, Nkulukusa said engaging in a debt swap scheme meant that an individual had failed to pay back and would possibly be considered not ready to borrow from any financial institution in future. “If you owe money to ZANACO and…...