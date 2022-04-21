Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati at Mulungushi International Conference Center during the official opening of Youth Indaba on March 10, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EVELYN Hone College principal Cephas Chabu says the government owes the institution over K90 million. Speaking to Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati when he toured the institution, Wednesday, Chabu revealed that a further K25 million was owed by students who were on the 50 percent bursary scheme. “What we have done is to watch our income leakages and also to look at the expenditure side. So from the various strategies which we have implemented, we have been able to conserve these mega resources to improve the college infrastructure…...