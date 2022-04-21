FORMER Kasama Central PF member of parliament Kelvin Sampa has joined the UPND, saying the ruling party is speaking his language. Speaking in Kasama, Sampa, who was received by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango and UPND national chairperson Stephen Katuka, said the UPND had a heart for the people. “Let me borrow the words of my elder brother ileisula baletamba! Your honour the Vice President, I stand before you here in Kasama declaring my joining of the United Party for National Development. The party that has the heart for the people of…...
Menu