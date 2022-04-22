Former Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has charged that the UPND government is trying to frame Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi. In a court petition filed recently, Milingo Lungu disclosed that he entered into a bargain with the State to resign as KCM provisional liquidator and to participate in an audit to reconcile his remuneration fees, in exchange for payment of outstanding fees, dropping of criminal charges and immunity against prosecution. And in an interview, Ngulube accused the UPND of wanting to sacrifice the DPP. “How can you betray the whole…...