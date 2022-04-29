LUNTE PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says he is traumatised after allegedly escaping lynching by suspected UPND members when he visited Raphael Nakacinda at Solwezi Police Station on Tuesday. But acting North-Western commanding officer Robison Moonga said he is not aware of such an incident. In an interview, Kafwaya said he and his fellow members of parliament were only saved by the police. “We were attacked by the UPND cadres at the police station. We went to see Raphael Nakacinda. They recognised that we were PF, so the police…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.