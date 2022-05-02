ENGINEERING Institute of Zambia (EIZ) president Abel Ng’andu, who over the weekend hosted a big birthday bash at Chicago’s, says turning 50 is a big deal and he needed to enjoy. Over the weekend, a video went viral in which Ng’andu was spotted at Chicago’s. Waitresses were seen serving him about 50 bottles of champagne and food platters in a grand, luxurious fashion. This sent Netizens into a frenzy, with some ‘Facebook accountants’ estimating that the drinks alone cost about K400,000. Most Netizens described Ng’andu as a hardworking man who…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.