KABUSHI PF member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been nabbed from the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where he was appearing for mention in a case in which he is jointly charged with his wife with 10 counts of possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) recently indicated that Lusambo had been ignoring summons served on him by the commission for further questioning on other allegations levelled against him. Meanwhile, in response, Lusambo said his lawyers had communicated to the ACC in order to be given…...



