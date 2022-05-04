THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it has recorded a warn and caution statement from two High Court Judges: Charles Kafunda and Joshua Banda, over allegations of interference with witnesses during pending proceedings of the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC). And the commission has revealed that it recorded warn and caution statements from the two judges earlier in January this year, for corrupt practices in the manner the two allegedly solicited for K130, 000 and actually received K63,000 from a former Sheriff Officer, David Mwanza, as an inducement or reward for them to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.