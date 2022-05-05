THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba for corrupt practices involving over US$33 million. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono stated that Yamba allegedly failed to follow procedure in 2018 when he authorized an advance payment of US$33, 750,000 to China Energy Engineering Group – Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd for the construction of FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Kasama. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba for corrupt practices involving…...
