THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba for corrupt practices involving over US$33 million. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono stated that Yamba allegedly failed to follow procedure in 2018 when he authorized an advance payment of US$33, 750,000 to China Energy Engineering Group – Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd for the construction of FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Kasama. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba for corrupt practices involving…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.