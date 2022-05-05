Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Phiri says the country remains food secure until March 2023. Speaking when he received a report for the audit of maize stocks from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), Wednesday, Phiri said the total national stock position stood at 1,509,455.03 metric tonnes. “National strategic food reserves are vital for the nation as they serve as a safeguard against national food insecurity. Hence, the need for these reserves to be adequately stocked in good quality and countable manner at all times. In this regard, therefore, let me take this…...