Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to find healing and forgive those who wronged him in the past, saying many things that are going wrong now are directly connected to the bitterness he holds. And Mundubile says PF members should not worry because one does not need to be a member of the central committee to stand as party president. Speaking when he featured on 5FM’s Burning Issue programme, Thursday, Mundubile said President Hichilema’s constant reference to the time he was incarcerated showed…...