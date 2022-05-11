THE Drug Enforcement Commission says it has received a total of 106 money laundering reports during the first quarter of 2022 involving over K126 million and US$ 5,834,622. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said the reports represented a 265 percent increase from the 29 reports received during the same period in 2021. He said the Commission, during the period under review, also seized 20 properties, which included land and buildings as well as 56 motor vehicles. “Money laundering; the Commission through its Anti-money Laundering Investigations…...



