POLICE in Lusaka have arrested former Kasama PF member of parliament Kelvin Sampa for allegedly obtaining K1.4 million from a businessman on pretext that he was going to help him have his goods which were impounded by ZRA released. And Sampa has advised young people in the country that in life, everything has its own season. MBARUKU Trading Limited recently sued the former Kasama PF MP in the Lusaka High Court demanding payment of K1.4 million he allegedly paid himself as commission instead of paying to ZRA. The company argued…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.