Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe shortly after pleading with hundreds of people who gathered at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) head office for mealie meal to leave the premises on May 4, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe to appear before the commission on Monday morning for questioning. According to a call out dated May 13, Kabwe has been requested to report himself to ACC offices for the purpose of an interview at 09:00 hours. “Mr Chanda Kabwe, you are requested to report yourself to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) offices at ACC Headquarters (Anti-Corruption House) on Monday, 16th May 2022 for the purpose of an interview. Time 09:00 hours. You will not be kept longer than is absolutely…...