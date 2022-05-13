THE Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe to appear before the commission on Monday morning for questioning. According to a call out dated May 13, Kabwe has been requested to report himself to ACC offices for the purpose of an interview at 09:00 hours. “Mr Chanda Kabwe, you are requested to report yourself to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) offices at ACC Headquarters (Anti-Corruption House) on Monday, 16th May 2022 for the purpose of an interview. Time 09:00 hours. You will not be kept longer than is absolutely…...
