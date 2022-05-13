ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says government should ask Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati about the FTJ University because he was finance minister when the project started. And Professor Nkandu Luo says the US$33 million involved was not only for FTJ University but also for Northern University in Kasama. Meanwhile, PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says his only involvement was to check on the progression of works while he was Luapula Province minister. Addressing the media, Thursday, Lubinda wondered why government was accusing PF of stealing money…...



