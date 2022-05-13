TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) president Sampa Kalungu has described former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe’s behaviour when he appeared before PAC as arrogant. And ActionAid Country Director Nalucha Ziba says the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and its chairperson should take a fair share of the blame for condoning Kabwe’s uncalled-for conduct. Kabwe appeared before PAC, Wednesday, where he threatened that he could “react” if members continued to “abuse” him, further saying he was ready to pay the price and be arrested if the committee felt he abused his authority while…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.