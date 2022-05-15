BUSINESSMAN Steven Samuteba is demanding payment of US$13,000 from former special assistant to the president for political affairs Kaizer Zulu which the latter allegedly borrowed from him on March 24, 2022. In a letter dated April 27, 2022, addressed to Zulu, Samuteba, through his lawyers, Mambwe, Siwila and Lisimba Advocates stated that it was an express condition in Zulu’s written agreement that the said money would be paid back within 30 days. “We act for Mr Mulembeta Samuteba who instructs to demand payment of US$13, 000.00 you borrowed from him…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.