Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda addresses journalists at East Park Mall during this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Lusaka on May 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says it is not government’s intention to be reactive as opposed to being proactive in information dissemination, adding that government apologises if that is how Zambians feel. And governance activist Brebner Changala says nine months down the line, Zambians do not understand the UPND government’s vision. In an interview, Kasanda said it was actually wrong for people to think that only the Ministry of Information and Media was responsible for disseminating information. “It is not the government’s intention to be reactive as opposed to being…...