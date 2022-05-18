Former gender minister Elizabeth Phiri’s property seized by the ACC in Silverest area in Chongwe on May 18, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized former gender minister Elizabeth Phiri’s property in Chongwe’s Silverest area which was originally earmarked for the construction of a government clinic. Addressing the media, Wednesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the commission decided to seize the property because it was corruptly acquired by Phiri. She added that the seizure was part of the investigation that the commission was currently carrying out. “I wish to confirm that the Anti-Corruption Commission has seized this property here in Silverest area of Chongwe district. This is property belonging…...