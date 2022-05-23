PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the country is at war because people who were involved in corruption under the previous administration are not sleeping and are devising tactics on how can they beat the system. Speaking when he featured on Sun FM, Saturday, Bwalya said the message of ending corruption would not be taken seriously if those who participated in corruption continued to get off the hook. “The President is much more embodied now than ever because we recognised that we are at war, this is a war that we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.