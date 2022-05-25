ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says the three-month suspension of the 2022 negotiations for improved salaries at Konkola Copper Mines might be for purposes of allowing government and Vedanta to conclude negotiations for the company’s come back. And Kabimba says as the country commemorates Africa Day, government should reflect on whether or not the continued exploitation of Zambia’s minerals by foreign multinational companies is in the interest of citizens. According to media reports, KCM management and mines unions led by the Mine Workers Union of Zambia have agreed to suspend…...



