Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says government will not force school leavers to join the “compulsory” life skills training through the Zambia National service, but incentives will be granted to ensure that people volunteer. In an interview, Lufuma said the training programme was expected to target youths aged between 18 and 25, adding that once government’s economic transformation programme was successful, funds would be channeled towards the venture. “The principle or objective is very noble and I think it is very important that we get back to good values, mindset change,…...