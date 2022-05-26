MINISTRY of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga says government-owned hotels are still substandard and cannot accommodate the Africa Union delegation set to attend the summit later this year. Zambia is scheduled to host the 4th Africa Union Mid-Year Coordinating meeting slated for July 14 to 17, 2022. In an interview, Tuesday, Muhanga said some state-owned hotels such as Fairview hotel among others were below the prescribed standard to accommodate the delegation. He added that privately-owned hotels were set to scoop the business during that period as they had higher and…...
