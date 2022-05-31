Former Defense minister Davies Chama during the ZAF open day at City airport in Lusaka on October 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF national chairperson Davies Chama has advised the new dawn administration to use advanced technology to track and institute disciplinary action against individuals who leak confidential government documents. Recently, acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa urged public service workers to ensure confidentiality when handling government documents, lamenting that so many confidential government documents were finding their way to social media. But in an interview, Chama said government can’t be crying all the time over things which were straightforward. “There are technologies in place nowadays where you can tell who…...