Former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka SC says he can’t remember anything about the US$5.35 million office buildings purchase agreement between Zamworth and the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development. Yesterday, governance activist Rueben Lifuka said Kalaluka must be taken to task for facilitating a deal which saw government pay K5,350,000 property tax on behalf of Zamworth construction. But when contacted for a comment, Kalaluka said he could not remember anything and requested to see the letter which he had written to Zamworth. “I can’t remember, If you just ask me…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.