Former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka SC says he can’t remember anything about the US$5.35 million office buildings purchase agreement between Zamworth and the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development. Yesterday, governance activist Rueben Lifuka said Kalaluka must be taken to task for facilitating a deal which saw government pay K5,350,000 property tax on behalf of Zamworth construction. But when contacted for a comment, Kalaluka said he could not remember anything and requested to see the letter which he had written to Zamworth. “I can’t remember, If you just ask me…...
Menu