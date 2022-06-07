THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has attributed the lack of matching records of customs clearance of 33,045 motor vehicles to lack of integration between the Authority and RTSA systems as well as lack of professionalism among some clearing agents and officers. Government recently suspended six senior officials at Road Transport and Safety Agency following ZRA findings which established that about 33,045 registered motor vehicles at the agency have no matching records of customs clearance. In an interview, ZRA acting corporate communications manager Oliver Nzala said the authority could not rule…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.