ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says he does not spend much time with former president Edgar Lungu because people might suspect that he is the one telling him what to do. And Lubinda says police did not allow him to offer solidarity to Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba when he appeared for questioning at Woodlands Police Station yesterday, saying they had received instructions from above. Meanwhile, Lubinda says some PF officials in Western Province and others in Lusaka are constantly visiting former party deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri who is facing a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.