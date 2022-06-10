TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe says there have been concerns from stakeholders that some ruling party officials have been presenting lists of their ‘recommended persons’ whom they deem to be more deserving of recruitment. But UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda has challenged those accusing the ruling party of interfering with the ongoing teacher recruitment process to produce evidence, claiming that PF sympathisers in the civil service are actually including people they know to the list. In a statement, Thursday, Nyambe called on the UPND administration to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.