SEVERAL pupils at Lilanda Combined School were on Wednesday, affected after a tear gas canister detonated at the Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company in Lusaka’s Lilanda Compound. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police public relations officer Danny Mwale stated that the pupils were rushed to George Clinic and Matero Level 1 Hospital where they were attended to and later discharged. He stated that the canister was suspected to have been ignited by some mechanical causes thereby discharging irritants which caused panic in the surrounding community. “A tear gas canister detonated…...



