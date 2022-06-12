FOUR pupils of Nanga High School in Nega Nega area of Mazabuka District in Southern Province have drowned in a pit filled with water. In a statement, Deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said the deceased, aged between 10 and 16, met their fate after failing to swim in an old gravel pit filled with water when conducting some trainings. “Four pupils of Nanga High School in Nega area of Mazabuka District in Southern Province drowned in a pit filled with water. The deceased pupils have been identified as…...



