DR Japhet Lishomwa has been appointed as the new Director General of Immigration.

In a circular, Monday, former Director General Dr Denny Lungu said he had been transferred to Cabinet office for redeployment.

“This circular informs you that Mr Whiteson Chavula and I have left our positions as Deputy Director General Operations and Director-General, respectively and have been transferred to Cabinet office for redeployment. Accordingly, Dr Japhet Lishomwa has replaced me as the newly appointed Director General of Immigration. Kindly take not and render the necessary support to the newly appointed Director General,” said Dr Lungu.