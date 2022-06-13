VEDANTA Zambia Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu says Vedanta is in continuous dialogue with ZCCM-IH and government for its return, adding that the company is the most suitable operator to save KCM. In an interview, Ndhlovu said Vedanta would partner with the new dawn government to run KCM, and was also ready to work with the communities in corporate social responsibility programmes. “Vedanta is in continuous dialogue with ZCCM-IH and Government for Vedanta’s return. Since the suspension of litigation, it was our expectation that discussions could have advanced so that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.