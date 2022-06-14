New Heritage party leader Chishala Kateka during filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says she keeps seeing a lack of planning in everything the new dawn government is doing, like in the recruitment exercise of teachers and health workers as well as the CDF. And Kateka says a lot of people join the ruling party in order to get government contracts or to make money. In an interview, Sunday, Kateka said people expected better from the UPND, but there seemed to be a lot of confusion in most of their programmes. “When the new dawn government decides…...