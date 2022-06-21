THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says President Hakainde Hichilema has accepted a rare invitation to address the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, this Thursday. And the Ministry says President Hichilema will immediately after his address, travel to Kigali, Rwanda to participate in the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled for June 23rd to 25th. Meanwhile, the European Union says it’s honoured to receive President Hichilema in Brussels. In a statement, Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said President Hichilema’s…...



