PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says UPND is eating its own vomit by shortlisting AVIC International for a road project. And Chama says UPND are destroyers rather than fixers. Commenting on Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi’s statement that the shortlisting of AVIC International and Velos Enterprise for the Lusaka Ndola Dual carriageway was done on merit in an interview, Chama said there was a lot of insincerity in government. “It shows a lot of insincerity on the part of the new dawn administration, they want to cast…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.