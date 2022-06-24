THE Financial Intelligence Centre has revealed glaring details of some high-profile corruption and money laundering cases which ended in acquittal or nolle prosequi. In its 2021 Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Trends Report, FIC revealed that three of the six case studies highlighted had already passed through the courts of law and the suspects, who were slapped with “limited charges compared to the actual offences they committed”, had gone scot free. In the first case study, FIC narrates how a company was awarded a government contract only five months after…...



