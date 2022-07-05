Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo addresses Chiefs during the orientation meeting for the 6th House of Chiefs at Mika Convention Centre on March 21, 2022 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the appetite for absolute power in the recent past was one of the causes of electoral violence. And Chiengi member of parliament Given Katuta says there is need to ban political regalia and musicians who sing provocative songs in order to curb electoral violence. Debating a motion to adopt the report of the committee on legal affairs, human rights and governance, last Wednesday, Nkombo argued that poverty could not justify violence. “They cite poverty, Madam Speaker, as one of the reasons…...