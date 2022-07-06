PF national chairperson Davies Chama says Zambians can be likened to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden because they had everything and were living well until UPND lied to them on August 12. He was commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that government was putting frames together to ensure that the economy takes off and that people would see the benefits in about 12 months. Chama said Zambians had already realised that they made a terrible mistake by voting for UPND. “You know, like in the Garden of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.