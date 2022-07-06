A 17-YEAR-OLD juvenile of Kasenengwa District in Eastern Province has died after drinking a love concoction administered by his 14-year-old girlfriend. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that police were holding the 14-year-old juvenile and her grandmother, Eliza Tembo, who is alleged to have supplied the love concoction. “A 17 year old juvenile identified as Howard Banda of Kasenengwa District in Eastern Province died after drinking a suspected love concoction. Police are holding a 14 year old juvenile suspected to be the girlfriend to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.