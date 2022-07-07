TOURISM Ministry Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga says the AU advance party was impressed with Zambia’s hotel facilities, insisting that the private sector will greatly benefit from the summit. In an interview, Muhanga said other than the hotels where delegates would be staying, government would also hire several vehicles from the private sector to help with movements. “Those people who are coming are going to spend money. They are going to spend money how? They are going to spend money in hotels where they are going to live, they are going…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.