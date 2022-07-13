MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says government will not tolerate any investors in the mining sector who misbehave. Meanwhile, Kabuswe says he has instructed ZCCM-IH to engage lawyers for Vedanta so that discussions can begin outside court. Asked during a media briefing how government would deal with Vedanta in the event that it continued running KCM, considering that the previous regime held a view that the company was not a good investor, Kabuswe said government would not tolerate any kind of misbehaviour from any investor. “This government…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.