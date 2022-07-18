PF national chairperson Davies Chama says Zambia cannot come to a standstill just because of the successful teacher recruitment exercise, arguing that employing people in government departments is a normal routine. And Chama says PF did a lot during its tenure which UPND will not match. In an interview, Chama said there was nothing unusual about recruiting 30,000 teachers. “People are retiring on a daily basis and they need to be replaced. Teachers who were employed 30 years ago, many are due for retirement. If 30 years ago you employed…...
Menu