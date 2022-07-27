MINISTRY of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says there’s nothing wrong with associating with internationals, including those who run foundations, arguing that people should only be concerned if the government is associating with known criminals. And Kawana says former president Edgar Lungu should divorce himself from the PF leadership in order to be recognised as a statesman. Speaking when he was featured on KBN TV’s The Big Hour programme, Monday, Kawana said citizens should only worry if criminals were coming into the country and associating with the government,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.