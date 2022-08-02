ACTIONAID Zambia has backed the Committee on Parastatal Bodies’ recommendation that the President should be removed from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) board saying doing so will enable the corporation to be more efficient and effective. Last week, Parliament adopted a Report of the Committee on Parastatal Bodies which recommended, among others, that the Executive should consider removing the office of the President from the IDC board. And in a statement, ActionAid country director Nalucha Ziba expressed joy over the development, saying State-owned enterprises had in the past been marred…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.