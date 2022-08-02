ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe speaks to journalists shortly after seizure of some property belonging to former Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri in Silverest area in Chongwe on May 18, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Monze Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old businesswoman to 18 months imprisonment for impersonating a Zambia Wildlife Authority Officer and obtaining over K8,000 in fines from members of the public. In a statement, Tuesday, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Precious Halwiindi, of Freedom Compound in Monze, was found guilty of one count of impersonating a public officer and four counts of obtaining money by false pretences. “The Monze Magistrates Court has convicted and sentenced a businesswoman to 18 months imprisonment for impersonating a public officer…...