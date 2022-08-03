SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says the cancellation of some loan-financed projects was a Cabinet decision which was made way before PF was voted out of office. And Kampyongo says it’s shocking that people are pointing fingers at PF over the viral obscene videos which are being linked to DEC director General Mary Chirwa, questioning what interest the former ruling party would have in that. Commenting on the government’s decision to cancel some loan financed projects to address debt challenges when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Kampyongo…...



