ECONOMIST Trevor Simumba says there is hypocrisy in the new government because they are bragging about a single digit inflation rate when they used to question whether people would eat roads when PF boasted about infrastructure development. And Simumba says he is concerned that the country is quickly going back to the way it was under PF where those with divergent views were seen as enemies of the government. Meanwhile, Simumba says he is going to contest in the 2026 parliamentary elections because the current crop of parliamentarians is weak…....



