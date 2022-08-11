AMERICA-BASED Zambian law Professor Muna Ndulo says Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi must go ahead and defend herself before the Judicial Complaints Commission because she doesn’t need her Oath of Secrecy to be waived in order to do so. And Prof Ndulo says Siyunyi’s demand to be represented by the Attorney General in a disciplinary matter was strange. Yesterday, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha said Siyunyi’s request for her Oath of Secrecy to be lifted was denied because it wasn’t specific. In April, Siyuni wrote to the Judicial Complaints Commission informing them that she had sought clearance from President Hakainde Hichilema to freely respond to the various complaints against her without being constrained by the oath of secrecy. In a…...



