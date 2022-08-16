MINISTRY of Information and Media director and spokesperson Thabo Kawana says former president Edgar Lungu must stop allowing crowds at his house in the name of solidarity because, in those groups, there’re unscrupulous characters like thieves. Speaking when he was featured on Real Radio, Monday, Kawana said Lungu should instead meet his sympathisers at the PF secretariat for security purposes. “The former head of state enjoys benefits and amenities that come with his office. So he has got a prescribed number of security that [he] is entitled [to]. The government has ensured that security is given to him. So there is no inadequacy on the part of government. There could be inadequacy on the part of themselves in handling the…...



